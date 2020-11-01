COVID-19 mitigation measures announced for Region 2

CHICAGO (WGEM) -- Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation measures for Region 2 -North Central Illinois- will begin on Wednesday November 4.

Region 2 includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and Lasalle counties.

Pritzker said the region has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days.

“I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, their families and children safe, their parents and neighbors and friends," he said. "I have always maintained enormous faith in the people of Illinois to do what’s right for each other. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across our state, across the Midwest and across the nation, we have to act responsibly and collectively to protect the people we love.”

Health officials said with the final addition of Region 2, now all 11 regions have triggered one of the state’s failsafe state-action metric.

"The mitigation measures soon to be implemented across the entire state of Illinois have been established to protect your health and the health of those around you," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "These mitigation measures are not meant as a punishment, but as a way to help all of us co-exist with COVID-19 more safely."

Mitigation measures taking effect November 4 in Region 2 include:



Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table



Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table



Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings