Culver-Stockton Returns To The Field For The First Time In Five Weeks As They Travel To Play William Penn
Culver-Stockton played their first game in five weeks Sunday, as they visited William Penn.
The Wildcats were struck by COVID-19 after there 33-9 loss to Benedictine College on September 26th.
Culver missed two games due to their COVID19 outbreak, and then there next two games were postponed due to their opponents having COVID-19 health and safety concerns.
Culver was set to play Parke Univesity Saturday, but that game was postponed.
The Wildcats found themselves in a game Sunday against William Penn.
Culver found the endzone twice, once on a 44-yard touchdown catch by Connor Perrine.
Sophomore Nolan Booher was playing quarterback Sunday, in place of injured Senior Korbin Marcum.
The other touchdown for Culver came off a 80-yard fumble recovery by Curtis Blain III. The fumble was forced by Pat Robinson.
The Wildcats would add a team safety for their final score but it wouldn't be enough as they would fall to William Penn 20-16.
Culver had 7 turnovers in the game.
Their next game is set for Saturday Nov. 7 at home against Graceland University.