Culver-Stockton Returns To The Field For The First Time In Five Weeks As They Travel To Play William Penn

Culver-Stockton played their first game in five weeks Sunday, as they visited William Penn.

The Wildcats were struck by COVID-19 after there 33-9 loss to Benedictine College on September 26th.

Culver missed two games due to their COVID19 outbreak, and then there next two games were postponed due to their opponents having COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

Culver was set to play Parke Univesity Saturday, but that game was postponed.

The Wildcats found themselves in a game Sunday against William Penn.

Culver found the endzone twice, once on a 44-yard touchdown catch by Connor Perrine.

Sophomore Nolan Booher was playing quarterback Sunday, in place of injured Senior Korbin Marcum.

The other touchdown for Culver came off a 80-yard fumble recovery by Curtis Blain III. The fumble was forced by Pat Robinson.

The Wildcats would add a team safety for their final score but it wouldn't be enough as they would fall to William Penn 20-16.

Culver had 7 turnovers in the game.

Their next game is set for Saturday Nov. 7 at home against Graceland University.