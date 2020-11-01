ESSAY: Contemplating death in a year when it feels closer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — In the era of coronavirus, one journalist kept thinking about death. So she decided to explore its meaning and how she and those around her perceive it. She found anger, irritation and sadness. As a reporter, she has told the stories of countless tragedies over 20 years — mass murders, murder trials, tornadoes and many others. She wanted to know why 2020 felt so different. After speaking to experts and searching her heart, she realized that death feels closer — more so than she can ever remember.