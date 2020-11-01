Florida’s Mullen’s uneven month ends in Darth Vader costume

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida football coach Dan Mullen dressed as Darth Vader was fitting considering his last three weeks. Mullen showed up following a 41-17 victory over Missouri wearing a full “Star Wars” villain costume, complete with a red lightsaber. Mullen insisted he chose the outfit long before he was in the middle of a halftime scuffle between the teams. Ultimately, though, he admitted his attire was “suitable tonight.” And he wasn’t just talking about Halloween. It was closer to perfect given the coach’s uneven October that included eyebrow-raising comments about wanting to pack the stadium during a pandemic and an NCAA rule regarding Election Day.