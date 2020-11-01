For Mexico’s doctors, an especially mournful Day of the Dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diminutive figures skeletons in face masks and medical caps are all too common on Mexico’s Day of the Dead altars this year. More than 1,700 Mexican health workers are officially known to have died of COVID-19 and they are being honored with three days of national mourning on these Days of the Dead. One is Dr. Jose Luis Linares, who attended to patients at a private clinic in a poor neighborhood in Mexico City, usually charging about 30 pesos (roughly $1.50) a consultation. Amnesty International said last month that Mexico had lost more medical professionals to the coronavirus than any other nation.