Iowa’s Smith-Marsette arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday and will be suspended for next weekend’s home game against Michigan State. Smith-Marsette was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when Iowa City police pulled him over for speeding about 1:30 a.m., hours after the Hawkeyes’ 21-20 loss to Northwestern. A police report said Smith-Marsette was traveling 74 mph in a 30 mph zone and the officer described him as having bloodshot and watery eyes and smelling of alcohol. Smith-Marsette failed field sobriety tests, and his blood-alcohol content was .130. The legal limit is .08.