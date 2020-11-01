Israel’s Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s leader has praised President Donald Trump’s Mideast policies, even as he avoids openly taken sides ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Sunday that U.S. bipartisan support has been “one of the foundations of the American-Israeli alliance.” He then went on to praise a slew of steps taken by Trump in favor of Israel, including recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, his tolerant approach toward West Bank settlements and the recent diplomatic pacts between Israel and three Arab countries. Netanyahu said that he hopes “this policy will continue in the coming years.” Critics accuse the Israeli leader of favoring the Republicans.