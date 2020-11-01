Police fire warning shots as thousands protest in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital to demand the resignation of the country’s longtime president have been met by police firing warning shots and using stun grenades to break up the crowds. Large crowds of people headed toward a wooded area on the outskirts of Minsk where over 200,000 people were executed by Soviet secret police. Demonstrators carried banners reading, “The people’s memory (lasts) longer than a life of a dictatorship” and “Stop torturing your people!” For a 13th Sunday, the crowds directed chants of “Go away!” at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in an Aug. 9 election that is widely seen as rigged.