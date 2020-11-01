Protest against police funding ends in clash with cops

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A protest over police funding that began on Northwestern University’s campus spilled over into downtown Evanston, resulting in a clash with local police. Northwestern spokesman Jon Yates says Evanston police used pepper spray on demonstrators after bricks and other objects were thrown at authorities overnight Saturday. Yates says a student who was arrested during the demonstration was released Sunday. Student protesters said the demonstration was to demand the abolishment of the university’s police department. Northwestern president Morton Schapiro has acknowledged student concerns about injustice, but says the university has no intention of dissolving its police department.