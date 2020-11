The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Palmyra Football Junior, Brayden Madden.

Madden won with 910 votes (The Most So Far This Season).

The Junior Defensive Lineman would chase down the scrambling Centralia quarterback and get the sack.

Madden and the rest of the Palmyra defense would hold Centralia to only 14 points, as the Panthers would go on to win 19-14, to remain unbeaten (9-0) in the regular season.