Temperatures on the Climb

After a windy weekend, the weather looks to calm down for the work week. Winds gusted up to nearly 40mph across the Tri-States Sunday leading to temperatures feeling like the upper 30's to low 40's. As the evening marches on however, an area of high pressure gets closer to the Tri-States which in return calms the winds. During the day Monday the wind shifts to the South, bringing back with it the warmer air that overtook the area Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50's Monday with mostly clear skies as the area of High Pressure slides to our South. Some slightly stronger southerly winds advect in warmer air Tuesday and Wednesday which could push temperatures up closer to the 70 degree mark. Election Day Tuesday looks to remain mostly cloud free but some clouds do manage to make their way in for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies clear again Friday and Saturday with temperatures still pushing the 70 degree mark.

As next weekend comes to a close, models are picking up on a cold front moving in from the Northwest. Most of the day Sunday looks like it should stay warm with the cold front moving in during the overnight hours // Monday morning. However, seven days out the models are not super consistent so this is something that will need to be watched through the week. Either way, the weather this week looks nice with temperatures well above average for November, so get out and enjoy it before the next cold blast.