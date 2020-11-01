Texas’ factory of conservative legislation may be at risk

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ shift into a battleground is on display in the fight for control of the state House of Representatives. Democrats are just nine seats from winning a majority for the first time in 20 years. They say a victory could spell an end to an intense era of culture wars and bitterly divisive laws in the Texas Capitol. Republicans are taking the threat to their majority in Texas seriously, but insist they are not as vulnerable as Democrats are making it seem.