Trump admin funds plasma company based in owner’s condo

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that the Trump administration awarded emergency coronavirus funds to a well-connected Republican donor’s company to test a possible COVID-19-fighting blood plasma technology. In discussing the contract, the administration noted Plasma Technologies LLC’s “manufacturing facilities” in Charleston, South Carolina. The AP investigation found that Plasma Tech has no manufacturing facilities in Charleston. Instead, the company exists within the luxury condo of its owner, Eugene Zurlo. Now, the tiny company may be in line for as much as $65 million in taxpayer dollars.