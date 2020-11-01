Trump, GOP will need big Election Day margins to win in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump and other Republicans will head into Election Day likely trailing by tens of thousands of votes in Iowa but they hope to overcome that deficit with a strong turnout of their supporters at polling places. More than 62% of active registered Democrats in Iowa and 43% of Republicans have already returned absentee ballots as part of a record-setting early vote in the state. That means 123,000 more Democrats had voted than Republicans as of Saturday. But it also means the remaining electorate Tuesday will be smaller than unusual, tilt toward the GOP and feature a plurality of voters who do not belong to either party.