Actor Carol Arthur DeLuise, widow of Dom DeLuise, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Arthur DeLuise, an actor who appeared in several Mel Brooks films and was the widow of Dom DeLuise, has died. She was 85. A family statement said DeLuise died Sunday in Los Angeles after an 11-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. One of her most memorable roles was in Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles,” as Harriet Johnson, a schoolmarm who is among the residents of a Western town offended when a Black sheriff is appointed. Her character profanely speaks out about the appointment.She and DeLuise met in 1963 while performing at a story at the Provincetown Playhouse in New York City and married two years later.  They had three sons together, actors Peter, Michael and David DeLuise.

