Adams County Clerk predicts lower Election Day turnout after huge early voting numbers

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- According to Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp, there's already an over 41% voter turnout from people who have cast their ballot in Adams County early in person or via mail.

He said it could have an impact on voter turnout on Election Day.

Niekamp said around 800 people went to case their ballot early both Monday and Friday.

Voters Monday said waiting 20 minutes to a half hour seemed like a better idea than taking their chances at their local polling place on election day.

"I didn't want to wait in line tomorrow and it's probably going to be busier," said voter Avanta Cartmill.

She said she also lined up today to vote so she could see the ballot go in herself.

"Just because there was issues with the mail getting in on time and stuff, so I just decided to come down here," said Cartmill.

Niekamp said she isn't alone, and with so many ballots already in, it could mean fewer people voting in person.

"I'm estimating about 30, 35% of voters will come out to cast their ballot on election day so I mean that's roughly 13-14,000 people which is different than years past where we've had [around 25,000] people that come out to cast their ballot on one day [in 2016]," said Niekamp.

Niekamp said workers start counting those votes right away, but they have to wait for the others.

"Once polls close tomorrow then we'll start tabulating all the early votes and votes by mail," said Niekamp.

He said because mail-in-ballots dated November 3rd will be counted up to two weeks from the date, it could be hard to predict some outcomes.

"Results may vary a little bit, I don't imagine that will change a lot of races unless we have a close one, but I don't really see that happening," said Niekamp.

Voter Riley Evans said he was glad to see people taking precautions against COVID-19.

"As long as people stand 6 feet apart and wear a mask you should be okay," said Evans while standing in line socially distanced from other voters.

He said he feels just it's important to get out and vote.

"I believe if you believe in a cause you should come out and vote for it because that shows that you actually support it," said Evans.

The polls close at 7:00 p.m. on November 3rd as long as you are in line by then you will still be able to vote.

If you haven't registered yet, you can still register at the Adams County Courthouse the day of and still get your vote in in person.

To register to vote, you'll need two forms of identification.

You can call the Adams County Clerk's office at (217) 277-2150 for what forms are accepted.