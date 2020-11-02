AP Explains: The election result may be delayed. That’s OK.

We may not know who won the presidential election Tuesday night. That’s not unusual. In 2016, Donald Trump was not declared the winner until early in the morning after Election Day. This time it may take even longer. That’s partly because Republicans have resisted speeding up vote counting in some of the campaign’s swing states. GOP legislatures in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have refused to let local elections offices process mail ballots early. That means those tallies, expected to heavily favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will be reported after Election Day. In Michigan, the legislature only gave a slight extension to election offices.