Bent’s Family Foods is now in new hands

CAMP POINT, Il. (WGEM) -- An old town restaurant is getting a renovation in Camp Point, Illinois.

Bent's Family Foods was forced to close doors back in March because of hardships from the pandemic.

But now, there's new hope for the store.

After Bent's had to shutdown due to the pandemic, co-owner of K's Family Foods co-owner Kelly Lash said she felt compelled to do something.

"We kind of took advantage of having a grocery store right here and being able to run up here anytime and grab something so when it closed it hit home," she said. "We thought 'Wow, we really miss and would like to bring it back and provide that for the community.'"

Co-owner Kevin Lash said it has been a challenge working to open doors in the middle of a pandemic.

"In the middle of the pandemic there's been obstacles as far as getting equipment and stuff here," he said.

Kevin said they're in the process of renovating and have new hopes for what's to come for the community.

"We're just giving it a fresh look to the front of the building for more ease of access to the front our building," Kevin said. "Put new doors in and then we're cleaning the floors and painting a bunch of stuff."

"Everyone that we've talked to and that have stopped by and saw us working all have great things to say," Kelly said. "They're very positive and excited about us coming back and reopening."

Kelly said they plan to open up by the end of this month or early December.

She said once they open, they'll be looking to hire employees.