Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dean Dedert

Becky Frank

Harry Gerecke

Sabrina Williams

Sherri Lemongelli

Brad Crossan

Lynn Reagan

Spencer Roderick

Glynda Koch

Kristofer Kaufman

Angie Gibson

Bill Jones

Linda Prather

Ryan Van Fleet

Lorna Meyer

Lori Orr

Richard Wilson

Aspen Pryor

Janet Dixon

Thad Gaylord

Nathan Hollensteiner

Terry Standard

Mary Young

Norm Bailey

Ross Bunte

Cohen Bunte

Isla Reekie

David Hill

ANNIVERSARIES

Reggie & Michelle Cravens

Bryon & Jenny Sparrow

Everett & Linda Ferris

Steve & Laura Siegrist