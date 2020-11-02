Cleveland ace Bieber among finalists for AL Cy Young Award

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber moved one step closer to winning the AL Cy Young Award when he was announced as one of the top three finishers in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Bieber joined Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the list of finalists. The winner of each BBWAA award will be announced next week. The top finishers in voting for AL Manager of the Year are Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash, Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo and Rick Renteria, who was let go by the Chicago White Sox after the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.