COVID-19 changing open enrollment conversations

Healthcare is changing during the pandemic and that may impact this year's open enrollment for you.

Enrollment is going on now. Local agents said there are some new things to consider when finding a program that meets your needs.

Open enrollment is a time when companies ask employees to pick everything from medical and dental plans to long-term disability insurance.

Agents at Winters Insurance in Quincy said during the pandemic, it's been a challenge to meet with people about important issues, so they have to do it differently.

"We had many discussions on how our clients will handle open enrollment due to many of them working remotely," Janiece Campbell said. "This year, a lot of our clients have decided to do that open enrollment virtually."

Campbell said if you have any issues, make sure you go to the hire ups first before going through the enrollment process.

"Any concerns, employees should definitely reach out to your HR manager," Campbell said. "Your HR manager will also have questions with their broker, the carrier themselves. The first contact would be the HR manager."

She added that checking your coverage to make sure telemedicine and virtual appointments are covered is especially important during this time.