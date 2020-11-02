Monday morning temperatures are starting off very cold, in the low to upper 20s. Wind chill values are in the teens for a few locations, but most locations seeing feel like temperatures in the 20s. Through the day we'll continue to have subsidence with high pressure near by, which will lead to mostly sunny skies. We'll have west, southwesterly wind flow. Those winds will advect warmer air into the area. The winds combined with the sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Elevated fire danger is also anticipated across the area today. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph, relative humidity percentages as low as the upper 20s and dry fuels (fields, grassy areas, unharvested fields). Therefore, outdoor burnings of any kind are strongly discouraged today. Fires could spread and get out of control quickly. Later Monday night, the clear skies will continue but it won't be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

More sunshine is in store for us as we head into Tuesday. It will also be warmer, as highs will be in the upper 60s.