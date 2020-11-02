Fire in Chicago suburb kills woman, sends residents leaping

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an apartment fire in a Chicago suburb killed a woman and sent residents leaping from windows as flames engulfed the three-story building. The fire early Monday in the Cook County village of Lansing killed a 49-year-old woman and injured two other tenants, as well as three police officers who were treated at hospitals and released. The fire just after 3 a.m. Monday sent residents leaping from the building to flee the intense flames and smoke. Brian Blaney tells WLS-TV that he threw his 1-year-old daughter out of a window to the safety of a cousin who was on the ground outside.