Firefighters advise caution on fires due to dry conditions

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- If you must start a fire; be careful.

That's the message from local firefighters tonight after the national weather service re-instated elevated fire danger status for the region today.

Tri-Township Firefighters said little rain over the past few months means conditions in the region are very favorable for grass, field, and brush fires.

They said it's on individuals to be mindful with fire right now, as there's not a burn ban in place.

"All we're asking for is for people to use a little caution if they are going to burn, if you're going to burn some leaves or something being mindful of the wind we've had here lately," said Tri-Township Fire Department Lt. Andy Wittler, "it seems every day the wind is blowing at least 15 miles an hour, so that would not be a good day to burn."

Firefighters said it's best to wait until we have a few days of rain to start larger fires again.

They also want you to remember to pay attention to your local laws concerning fires before starting one.