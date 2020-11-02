Free COVID-19 testing coming to Scotland County

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Free COVID-19 testing will be coming to Scotland County, Missouri on Saturday, November 7th.

The drive-thru testing will be at the Health Department site at 214 West Madison Street in Memphis from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the National Guard.

This comes after local health officials have been warning the community of one in three people testing positive for the virus.

Scotland County public health administrator Lynette Vassholz said having access to more testing will help them get a better grip on the situation.

"That's where you can figure out exactly what you need to do," he said. "I mean, because it comes to a certain point where let's say 50 percent of our community is positive, we have a problem and we have to be proactive in trying to help that problem."

According to the Missouri Department of Health, Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.

Vassholz said those interested must register online or call 877-435-8411 to register before arriving.

Registration is also open for Shelby County.