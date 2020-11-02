Georgia court sets aside immunity ruling in stun gun death

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has found that a lower court was wrong to grant immunity from prosecution to three sheriff’s deputies facing murder charges arising from a man’s stun gun death. The three white Washington County deputies were charged with murder and other crimes in the July 2017 death of a Black man with a history of mental illness. The Georgia Supreme Court sent the case back to the trial court to reconsider several issues. The death of 58-year-old Eurie Lee Martin too place in Deepstep, a community about 110 miles southeast of Atlanta