Great River Honor Flight accepts five figure donation

Great River Honor Flight officials accepted a five figure donation on Sunday.

John and Sharon Lake of Center, Missouri, presented officials with a $14,240 check, the amount raised by a side by side Poker Run on October 17

They said it's important to them that the Honor Flight has the funds it needs.

"A lot of military in my family, Sharon Lake said. "My son is a ten year Air Force veteran, my brothers were all in the Navy, my brothers in law, my uncles, everyone was military. We wouldn't have what we have if it wasn't for the military. We wouldn't get to do the Poker Run if it wasn't for the military."

In addition, $3,000 was donated to the Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild who make quilts which are given to all veterans taking part in a flight.