Illinois business interruption grants still available

CHICAGO, Ill. - As more restaurants and bars close throughout the state due to COVID-19 mitigations, Gov. JB Pritzker is highlighting the financial support available for businesses.

Pritzker says the state has already deployed $1 billion in economic relief. That includes $270 million each for businesses and childcare centers. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has distributed $95 million through the Business Interruption Grants program. The largest chunk, $46.5 million went to nearly 1,900 restaurants and bars.

The Pritzker administration says $9 million helped over 400 gyms and fitness centers while $3.4 million went to 64 indoor rec centers. $3 million was allotted for roughly 50 event spaces and just under $2 million boosted 46 performing arts facilities. However, Pritzker says there's still $175 million available for businesses.

"Nearly twice as many dollars are still available compared to what's already gone out," Pritzker said Monday. "So, the number of recipients will increase substantially as more businesses apply. I want to make sure that we help everybody that we can."

The administration is focusing on disproportionately impacted areas with the grant program. At this time, Pritzker says 49% of the grants have gone to minority-owned businesses and women own 39% of those receiving assistance.

You can find information on how to apply for BIG grants by clicking here.

Reimbursing local governments

Meanwhile, the administration has distributed nearly $50 million to 206 local governments through the CURE program created to reimburse municipalities for COVID-19 expenses. Another $31.9 million is currently in process, according to the governor. Governments could use the funding for overtime payroll, PPE, and plexiglass dividers.

Pritzker emphasized this funding is only for towns and cities of downstate Illinois. As of Monday, the administration said 390 payments have gone out to municipalities. However, Pritzker noted 560 local governments haven't applied for financial assistance. There's also $170 million left in grants.

"This is an urgent call to action to local mayors and city councils outside of Cook and the collar counties," Pritzker said. "Submit your costs soon to make sure that your community is getting the local CURE dollars that you deserve."