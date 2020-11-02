 Skip to Content

Illinois COVID-19 cases force entire state into mitigations

New
5:40 pm Illinois news from the Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — With the entire state scheduled to be under stricter rules regarding social interaction by Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday reported another near-record day for new infections of the coronavirus. There were 6,222 new cases reported, the fifth-highest total since the pandemic hit Illinois in February — and the four days with higher numbers have all occurred since Thursday.  New cases in the past week have averaged 6,359 daily, a 40% increase from the previous seven days, although the fatality rate has stayed steady at 41.With 20 deaths reported Monday, there have been 9,810. There have been 423,502 taken ill. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content