Illinois COVID-19 cases force entire state into mitigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — With the entire state scheduled to be under stricter rules regarding social interaction by Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday reported another near-record day for new infections of the coronavirus. There were 6,222 new cases reported, the fifth-highest total since the pandemic hit Illinois in February — and the four days with higher numbers have all occurred since Thursday. New cases in the past week have averaged 6,359 daily, a 40% increase from the previous seven days, although the fatality rate has stayed steady at 41.With 20 deaths reported Monday, there have been 9,810. There have been 423,502 taken ill.