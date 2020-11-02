Key congressional race up for grabs in suburban St. Louis

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri congressional race on Tuesday will serve as a test of the inroads Democrats believe they are making in the suburbs. Four-term incumbent Republican Ann Wagner is facing a strong challenge from Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp in Missouri’s 2nd District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs. Most experts see the race as a toss-up. The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990. But the top of the Republican ticket could hurt Wagner. Polling shows support for President Donald Trump has dropped off drastically in suburbs around the country.