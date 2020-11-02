Leave political clothing, including masks, at home when voting

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- If you're planning on making your way to the polls on Election Day, there are some do's and don'ts to consider before you step out to cast your ballot.

Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said when you arrive to the polls, make sure to social distance, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and follow entrance and exit signs as follows.

That's all new due to the virus. Some other etiquette is not new, however. Niekamp wanted to remind you that you cannot wear any article of clothing, a T-shirt or a mask, that is political

"Don't electioneer. The polling place is a campaign-free zone by statute from a 100 feet from the entrance of the polling facility." Neikamp said.

"So anybody that maybe has a mask that supports or opposes a candidate, those will not be allowed in the polling location as they are a campaign free zone."

Niekamp said the Adams County Clerks office will provide sanitized pens. If you would like to bring your own pen, make sure it is a black ball point pen.