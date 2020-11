Monroe City Sophomore Kailynn Fuemmeler wins the 2020 Missouri Fall Season Long Ball Award.

Fuemmeler won on a grand slam home run, that would help her Monroe City Panthers beat Marion County 10-0.

Fuemmeler won with 1,965 votes.

There was a total amount of 4,768 votes in this season's Long Ball Award competition.

Congrats Kailynn, and thank you to all who participated.