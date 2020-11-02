Missouri hospital CEOs raise concerns; virus claims boy, 13

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate. Meanwhile, an eastern Missouri eighth-grader died days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the state’s first child under age 14 to die since the onset of the pandemic. Washington School District Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a statement that 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth died over the weekend, less than two weeks after he last attended classes. The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.