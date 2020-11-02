National Guard report to Chicago in case of election unrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has deployed Illinois National Guard troops to Chicago to prepare for election-related civil unrest.Pritzker was asked about the action during his daily briefing in Chicago on the coronavirus pandemic. He downplayed the move and noted the Guard similarly reported to Chicago earlier this year in case of violence during protests.He said, “We want to make sure that cities, counties that call upon us for help … that we have those resources available to them.” The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications reported that the city did not request assistance and has no plans for deployment.