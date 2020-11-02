Police say 2 found shot to death in parked car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating after two people were found shot to death inside a car parked in the West End neighborhood in the city. Police say the bodies were discovered around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police have not given other details of the shooting and have not released the identities of the people killed. Television station KSDK reports that the deaths brought the total number of homicides in St. Louis this year to 220, compared with 166 homicides by this time last year.