Principal in Holocaust controversy fired again in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — School officials in Florida have fired a high school principal again over comments he made regarding the Holocaust. Palm Beach County school board members voted unanimously on Monday to rescind their reinstatement of Spanish River High School Principal William Latson. He was originally fired last year after telling a student’s parent that “he can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event.” The community was outraged by his comments, and the board’s decision to rehire him after an administrative law judge ruled he shouldn’t have been fired. Board member Barbara McQuinn says Latson opened the door to denying the atrocity of the Holocaust.