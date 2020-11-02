Resource options Illinois businesses have during pandemic

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- With more COVID-19 restrictions in place, Illinois businesses are again concerned about cash flow.



Several have been taking advantage of grants and loans, but question if it will be enough to keep their doors open.

Going months without a paycheck, Zoup co-owner Steve Bunch says he's doing everything he can to keep his doors open and his staff employed.

Bunch says he has applied and received multiple grants and loans, but even then the money may not be enough to sustain constant loss from the pandemic.

"Let's take a number like $20-thousand. $20-thousand can be a lot of money in some circumstances, but if you've got a business who's pay roll runs $17-thousand $20-thousand doesn't stretch very far," Bunch explained.

The Executive Director of the District, Bruce Guthrie says small Illinois businesses, like Zoup are relying on financial assistance as they face more restrictions.

"There's loans available. Like there's a downstate stabilization loan that's still available," Guthrie said.

He says it's best businesses reach out to access these resources.

"We can lead them, we can give them information, but it's really up to them to make those phone calls and do that research, but we're here to help," Guthrie added.

Bunch says businesses have been running short on revenue since the beginning of the pandemic.

He says they were as low as 25% of typical sales for a few months, so financial assistance is crucial.

"It has grown some through late summer, fall,50%, 75%. Now here we are facing another mandate of restrictions, so revenues are going to fall again," Bunch explained.

Bunch says they're relocating their Chompz restaurant to 12th and Jefferson in Quincy.

He hopes having a drive through location will benefit them in case more restrictions are applied.

Guthrie says another way to support businesses is to shop local.

Guthrie said check these resources to what money is available to you:

Adams County Together

Great River Economic Development Foundation

Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce

The District

United Way of Adams County, Inc. (Adams County, IL)

RELATED

There are still funds for small businesses