Sunny Skies for Election Day

The sun has been elected to be the ruler of the weather on the day Tuesday. Through the day Tuesday skies should remain clear and temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 60's. Some places may even top 70 degrees. Those warmer temperatures stick around Wednesday with a weak system moving through that should not bring any rain, just some enhanced cloud cover. Most of the clouds should be out of the Tri-States by mid-day Thursday with temperatures again reaching the upper 60's.

Friday the sun returns with temperatures likely getting into the low 70's. The same can be said for Saturday with possibly just a few clouds. Sunday clouds begin to move in ahead of an approaching low pressure system but temperatures should still stay in the 70's. Monday's forecast is where it gets tricky. Some models bring in a cold front during the day, others bring it in overnight. If the cold front comes through Monday morning, there's likely to be some rain during the day along with cooling temperatures. If the cold front waits until Monday evening, the Tri-States may be able to squeeze one more day of above average temperatures in.

In addition to the warmer temperatures and clear skies, the lack of rainfall along with the warmer southerly breeze may lead to slightly elevated fire weather conditions at some times this week. Exercise caution if burning outdoors.