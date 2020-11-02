Teen charged in man’s death, and deaths of two accomplices

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 17-year-old from St. Louis is now facing three murder charges — one for allegedly gunning down a man on the street and two more for the deaths of two alleged accomplices who died in a return of gunfire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Joshua Merson was charged Sunday with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and several other charges. The drive-by shooting happened July 29. Authorities say Amerson was a passenger in a stolen car. People in the car opened fire and killed 22-year-old Malik Taylor. People on the street returned fire, killing two of Amerson’s alleged accomplices.