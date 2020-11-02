US case against Venezuela’s oil minister hits another snag

The prosecution of Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami for violating U.S. sanctions has run into another snag after a federal judge allowed one of his co-defendants to withdraw a guilty plea over allegations U.S. attorneys withheld evidence in the case. The surprise move follows the arrest in September of the key informant in the case for lying to investigators and similar disclosure-related issues discovered in another high-profile sanctions case against an Iranian businessman. Prosecutors are required to hand over any evidence that could help defendants prove their innocence and can face disciplinary action if they do not.