Who’s Logan today? Teen dons costumes to cheer classmates

NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Houghtelling worried about his father, a firefighter who was battling the wildfires in California. He also felt bummed out about being away from his friends during the coronavirus pandemic. So he began to dress up in costumes to cheer up his classmates, his family and many others who now wonder what he’ll wear next during his classes on Zoom. One day, he popped up on screen in a toga and a golden leaf crown; another day, he donned a cowboy hat and a Western shirt. In October, he was Homer Simpson, a ’50s greaser and Seymour Krelborn from “Little Shop of Horrors.”