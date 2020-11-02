Woman killed in crash at intersection in suburban St. Louis

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 26-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including two children — were injured in a crash at a suburban St. Louis intersection. Police say the crash happened Sunday night in Jennings, just north of St. Louis, when a car on Jennings Station Road ran a red light and hit another car driven by the 26-year-old woman. Investigators say the woman was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Police say a man and two children who were passengers in the woman’s car were taken to hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the driver and a passenger in the car that ran the red light did not suffer any serious injuries.