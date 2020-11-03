Adams Co. reports 27th COVID-19 related death, 99 new cases
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the county's 27th COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.
Health officials stated the victims was a woman in her 90s.
Health officials also stated that a previously reported death of a female in her 80s was an error as she was a resident of another county.
Health officials reported the following new COVID-19 cases:
1 male between 0 and 9
1 female between 0 and 9
3 males between 10 and 19
8 females between 10 and 19
2 males in their 20s
6 females in their 20s
9 males in their 30s
5 females in their 30s
8 males in their 40s
1 female in her 40s
11 males in their 50s
10 females in their 50s
10 males in their 60s
7 females in their 60s
4 males in their 70s
4 females in their 70s
3 males in their 80s
4 females in their 80s
1 male in his 90s
1 female in her 90s
On Tuesday Adams County health officials reported a total of 2418 test positive cases of COVID-19 with 237 of those being active.
The seven-day positivity rate was at 15.16%.
Health officials stated there are 62 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 8 of those in the ICU.