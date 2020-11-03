Adams Co. reports 27th COVID-19 related death, 99 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the county's 27th COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.

Health officials stated the victims was a woman in her 90s.

Health officials also stated that a previously reported death of a female in her 80s was an error as she was a resident of another county.

Health officials reported the following new COVID-19 cases:



1 male between 0 and 9

1 female between 0 and 9

3 males between 10 and 19

8 females between 10 and 19

2 males in their 20s

6 females in their 20s

9 males in their 30s

5 females in their 30s

8 males in their 40s

1 female in her 40s

11 males in their 50s

10 females in their 50s

10 males in their 60s

7 females in their 60s

4 males in their 70s

4 females in their 70s

3 males in their 80s

4 females in their 80s

1 male in his 90s

1 female in her 90s

On Tuesday Adams County health officials reported a total of 2418 test positive cases of COVID-19 with 237 of those being active.

The seven-day positivity rate was at 15.16%.

Health officials stated there are 62 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 8 of those in the ICU.