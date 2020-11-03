AP: LaHood wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 18th Congressional District

(WGEM) – The AP reported that Republican Darin LaHood has been reelected to the U.S. House in Illinois' 18th Congressional District.

LaHood beat George Petrilli (D) in Tuesday's General Election.

LaHood originally took office in 2015 and was reelected in 2018.

LaHood has been an elected public official since 2011, having previously served in the Illinois State Senate.

Illinois' 18th Congressional District covers Adams, Brown, Cass, Hancock, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, Menard, Morgan Pike, Schuyler, Scott, and Woodford counties and portions of McLean, Peoria, Sangamon, Stark, and Tazewell counties