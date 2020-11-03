Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 3, 2020

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 3, 2020Updated
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Richard Denson
John W. Buss
Rosie Smith
Jim Genenbacher
Hadley Hicks
Jaxon Clark
Deb Anderson
Tre' Bradley
Connor Lenz
Wilson Freiburg
Sue Henry
Dale Winters
Darla Bolander
Ruth Lanz
Mark Tretter
Mary Smith
Rich DeWitt
Ron Dosier
Jan Clough
Debbie John
Kathryn Hays
William Hagenah
Haley Garnett
Laken Delcour
ANNIVERSARIES
Alan & Linda Kirby