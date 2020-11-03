Chicago scrap shredder agrees to $18,000 fine, improvements

CHICAGO (AP) — A scrap shredder with a history of pollution problems has agreed to pay an $18,000 fine and make improvements intended to prevent explosions and stop metallic pollution from drifting into nearby neighborhoods. The Chicago Tribune reports General Iron Industries agreed to the settlement Monday with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration while it seeks final city approval to move from a wealthy, largely white neighborhood to a low-income, predominantly Latino neighborhood. During the five months before a May explosion at the site along the Chicago River, a city health inspector cited the company on 11 separate days for “untreated emissions” from the company’s massive scrap shredder.