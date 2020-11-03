City of Colchester approves alcohol sales

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) – Voters in Colchester, Illinois, voted to allow the retail sale of alcohol within the city in Tuesday’s General Election.

The town has been dry for 80 years, but that will soon change after residents voted by 74% in favor of ending the prohibition.

This was the first time the question to end the prohibition had been on the ballot in 50 years, according to Third Ward Alderman Mike Eddy.

City Council will now discuss drafting various ordinances about issuing alcohol licenses for businesses, hours of operation and other restrictions decided by the council.

