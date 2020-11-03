Civil War marker in Jefferson City to be returned to donors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jefferson City officials say a Civil War marker that caused controversy in the city will be returned to successors of the organization that donated it. The city council voted in October to remove the marker honoring Confederate Gen. Sterling Price. It was dedicated in 1933 by the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had ties to the Ku Klux Klan. The city council voted on Monday to return the marker to the current Missouri chapter of the UDC. The organization told city officials the marker will be placed at the at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis.