College hoops scheduling still chaotic as season approaches

The NCAA’s announcement of a college basketball start date led to a huge scramble as schools tried to fill out schedules altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of getting easier with time, the task of building schedules has become more difficult as the season’s Nov. 25 start date nears. Travel is an issue. So is finding common testing protocols. Restrictions in every state are all different and constantly changing with virus cases on the rise. The cancellation of several multiteam events left huge holes. Even sorting out officiating has presented challenges.