Column: Broncos, Saints both defend teammate, unlike Cowboys

DENVER (AP) — Both the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints came to the defense of a teammate Sunday, a week after the Dallas Cowboys’ lack of reaction to a dirty hit on their quarterback drew coach Mike McCarthy’s ire. Calvin Anderson jumped in when Chargers nose tackle Linval Joseph slammed Broncos center Patrick Morris to the ground after Denver’s 31-30 comeback win. Anderson tweeted Monday that he’d step in again, too. In Chicago, Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins jumped on Javon Wims when the Bears’ receiver sucker-punched New Orleans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The NFL suspended Wims for two games.